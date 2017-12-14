أعلنت أكاديمية فنون وعلوم الصور المتحركة عن اختيار 20 فيلما للمنافسة على جائزة الأوسكار في فئة المؤثرات البصرية، خلال الدورة الـ 90، المقرر إقامتها في شهر مارس المقبل.

وتضم القائمة مجموعة من الأفلام ذات الميزانية الضخمة مثل Blade Runner 2049 وDunkirk وWar for the Planet of the Apes.

ويشار إلى أن الأربعة أفلام المتصدرة للإيرادات الأميركية هذا العام، ضمن القائمة وهي Beauty and the BeastوWonder Woman و Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2و Spider-Man Homecoming.

كما أن هناك فيلمين لم يعرضا بعد في دور العرض السينمائية وهما Star Wars: the Last Jedi الذي سينطلق 15 الجاري، وJumanji:Welcome to the Jungle المقرر طرحه 20 الجاري.

حصل على جائزة الأوسكار في هذه الفئة الدورة الماضية، فيلم The Jungle Book، متفوقا على Deepwater Horizon وDoctor Strange وKubo and the Two Strings وRogue One: a Star Wars Story.

وستعلن القائمة النهائية 23 يناير المقبل، فيما سيقام الحفل يوم 4 مارس على مسرح دولبي في مدينة لوس أنجيليس، وسيعرض على شبكة ABC التلفزيونية.

القائمة القصيرة للأفلام الروائية المرشحة لجائزة الأوسكار في فئة المؤثرات البصرية:

٭ Alien: Covenant

٭ Beauty and the Beast

٭ Blade Runner 2049

٭ Dunkirk

٭ Ghost in the Shell

٭ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

٭ Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

٭ Justice League

٭ Kong: Skull Island

٭ Logan

٭ Okja

٭ Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

٭ The Shape of Water

٭ Spider-Man Homecoming

٭ Star Wars: The Last ٭ Jedi

٭ Thor: Ragnarok

٭ Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

٭ War for the Planet of the Apes

٭ Wonder Woman