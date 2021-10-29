twitter facebook whatsapp viber telegram email بالفيديو.. لقطات جوية تظهر قوة بركان «لاس بالماس» الإسبانية الجمعة 2021/10/29 المصدر : (أ.ف.پ) عدد المشاهدات 1473 A+ A- استمع This photograph taken on October 27،2021 shows the Cumbre Vieja volcano spewing lava، ash and smoke، in Los Llanos de Aridane on the Canary Island of La Palma. - Since it began on September 19، the dramatic eruption has forced thousands out of their homes، while lava has destroyed hundreds of houses، businesses and huge swathes of banana plantations. (Photo by Victor SVENSSON/ AFP) أظهرت لقطات جوية حديثة لبركان كومبري فييخا بجزيرة لاس بالماس الإسبانية مدى قوة تدفق الحمم البركانية التي لاتزال تخرج من فوهته بعد مرور فترة طويلة على ثورانه. وقد أتت الحمم البركانية على أكثر من 2100 مبنى وأرغمت قرابة 7000 شخص على الفرار من منازلهم.